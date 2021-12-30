NewsWeather

It's snow joke: Metro Vancouver sees another major snowfall (PHOTOS)

Laine Mitchell
Dec 30 2021, 7:26 pm
Amanda Wawryk/DailyHive, Josef Hanus/Shutterstock

After the gift of a rare white Christmas in Metro Vancouver, another storm system has dumped a heap of snow overnight.

Vancouverites are taking to their socials to show just how much of snow their neighbourhoods received, and geez did some spots get a LOT. Grab those shovels!

According to The Weather Network, it began snowing overnight Wednesday and it lasted into early Thursday morning for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.

Vancouver and Victoria got a dump of snow, too, with cold temperatures keeping precipitation all-snow down to sea level. Around 5-15+ cm of snow fell across the region, with Vancouver Airport reporting low visibility for a time on Thursday morning.

Check out the shots of Metro Vancouver looking like a winter wonderland below:

So, get out there and enjoy the fluffy stuff. According to Environment Canada, we could see things warm up slightly over the weekend.

