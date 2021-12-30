It's snow joke: Metro Vancouver sees another major snowfall (PHOTOS)

After the gift of a rare white Christmas in Metro Vancouver, another storm system has dumped a heap of snow overnight.
Vancouverites are taking to their socials to show just how much of snow their neighbourhoods received, and geez did some spots get a LOT. Grab those shovels!
According to The Weather Network, it began snowing overnight Wednesday and it lasted into early Thursday morning for the South Coast and Vancouver Island.
Vancouver and Victoria got a dump of snow, too, with cold temperatures keeping precipitation all-snow down to sea level. Around 5-15+ cm of snow fell across the region, with Vancouver Airport reporting low visibility for a time on Thursday morning.
Check out the shots of Metro Vancouver looking like a winter wonderland below:
Looks to be 16.5 to 17.8cm, 6.5 to 7in in Pitt Meadows. #BCStorm @ensembleator @50ShadesofVan @KGordonGlobalBC pic.twitter.com/QhGgb8paj4
— Dave Cole (@shinedon) December 30, 2021
Complete white out #Snowmageddon2021 #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/ThUyQwAZZ6
— derek jones (@dekdj) December 30, 2021
About 15cm of light, squeaky snow in Vancouver’s Olympic Village #BCStorm #vancouver #snow pic.twitter.com/XDO0yP9n2m
— Anthony Floyd (@AnthonyFloyd) December 30, 2021
Looks more like Prince George than Vancouver #BCStorm #WINTER pic.twitter.com/BETlKNkuXf
— derek jones (@dekdj) December 30, 2021
Good morning from Central Lonsdale, North Vancouver #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bsS4K6kxAK
— Craig Krause (@CraigVanKrause) December 30, 2021
Blue sky already! #WhiteRockBC #BCSnow #bcstorm #pnwsnow pic.twitter.com/jR0MiX2Lij
— Logan Lavery-Wood (@yologanlavery) December 30, 2021
9 inches in #Eastvan #bcstorm #bcsnow pic.twitter.com/Wo2S67lcyt
— Jay (@hyljustin) December 30, 2021
pt. 2 #BCStorm #BCSnow pic.twitter.com/voLBsiuO7u
— Hayley Matches (@HayleyMatches) December 30, 2021
#bcstorm #Vancouver #Westend pic.twitter.com/ngST4kG39Z
— Brooke (@luxasaurusrex) December 30, 2021
Scenes from an unusually snowy downtown #Vancouver this morning! ❄️ #Snow #BCStorm #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/dcUJ9RChGx
— Josh Rimer (@JoshRimer) December 30, 2021
Good morning Snowcouver! #BCStorm #snowday pic.twitter.com/jRC8EzIjr7
— Ashley Feldstein | Content Creator & Marketer (@ashfeldstein) December 30, 2021
#bcstorm #shareyourweather #kitsilano pic.twitter.com/YpZ2QzfETR
— Karen Carolei (@kay_see61) December 30, 2021
It snowed again in #Vancouver #BCStorm #vancouversnow pic.twitter.com/zbdwR8KfSK
— dogslovesushi (@MarjiStevens) December 30, 2021
Mainly Sunny Pacific Street North End Burrard St Bridge 855 am Vancouver #ShareYourWeather #YVRwx #BCwx #YVR #BCsnow #BCStorm #Vancouver #Downtown #Thursday #ArcticAir #BCCold #Snow #snowpocalypse #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/FUQtlV5u3e
— Dennis Parkinson 🇨🇦 (@DennVan) December 30, 2021
So, get out there and enjoy the fluffy stuff. According to Environment Canada, we could see things warm up slightly over the weekend.