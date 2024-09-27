A man found murdered in BC’s Fraser Valley was one of the suspects in a violent road rage incident earlier this month.

Johnathan Hebrada-Walters, a 38-year-old from Edmonton, was found dead in Langley, BC, on September 21. The Lower Mainland’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes his killing was connected to ongoing gang conflict in the region, not to the road rage incident.

Hebrada-Walters and 35-year-old female companion Amber Jenelle Toews, also from Edmonton, are accused of beating the two occupants of another vehicle with a baseball bat. The road rage attack occurred in Mission on September 8.

“This appears to have been an extreme case of road rage,” Cpl. Harrison Mohr with Mission RCMP said the day after the assault. “I’m sure we’ve all seen someone in a drive-through lane give a little honk to let the person in front know they can move up. No one expects to be assaulted as a result of it.”

Toews is now facing assault and mischief charges connected with the baseball bat attack, and there’s a Canada-wide warrant for her arrest.

Police ask anyone who sees Toews to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 and quote file number 24-10852.