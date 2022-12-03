Metro Vancouver highways open to all after "essential travel only" warning from Province

After it snowed on Tuesday, grinding Metro Vancouver’s infrastructure to a halt, the Province urged drivers to stay off some of the region’s highways except for essential travel only on December 2 and 3.

According to DriveBC’s previous bulletin, major delays were expected due to congestion. Drive BC also said a snowfall warning was in effect and that certain highways were for essential travel only.

The Ministry of Transportation told Daily Hive that it was taking steps to prepare for a snow event on Friday but did not offer clarification on what “essential” travel meant.

On the weekend, there was no weather warning issued by Environment Canada, but Highway 99 in both directions was flagged as for “essential travel only.”

However, on Friday, there wasn’t much snow at all, and the highways in the Lower Mainland were passable. The Friday commute was by no means a repeat of the horrific Tuesday commute many endured.

Winter is unpredictable, please be prepared for winter driving conditions – visit https://t.co/iaD8YLINRd and before heading out, check @DriveBC and local road & weather reports.#BCStorm @TranBC #ShiftintoWinter pic.twitter.com/NkOwpuxnX1 — Mainroad Contracting | Shift into Winter (@MainroadLM) December 2, 2022

So, while it’s important to be prepared for changing weather conditions on the road, the “essential travel only” remarks changed many folks’ plans on Friday over a snowstorm that never came.

While winter weather conditions can change quickly, as of December 3, the forecast is looking good for Vancouver.

At night, it will dip to below zero, so keep an eye out for any black ice on the roads as you drive.

More snow is in store for us overnight Monday and Tuesday, but it appears to be warming up slightly during the week.