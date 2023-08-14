It could feel like 38°C as Metro Vancouver deals with "prolonged heatwave" this week

We are in for an extremely hot few days around Metro Vancouver as sweltering temperatures have prompted heat warnings around many parts of BC.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), daytime temperatures could reach 37°C away from the water through Wednesday.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water,” reads the warning from ECCC.

Meantime, The Weather Network says it could feel even hotter than that this week — with some areas dealing with temperatures feeling as hot as 38°C today and tomorrow with the humidex.

When could we see any relief? Once we get to Thursday, the temperatures are expected to drop to highs of 24°C and 29°C inland.

Friday is when we may finally see some rain for the first time in the week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is also reminding people to be aware of heat illness symptoms. You should watch for swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.