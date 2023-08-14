NewsWeather

It could feel like 38°C as Metro Vancouver deals with "prolonged heatwave" this week

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Aug 14 2023, 2:53 pm
It could feel like 38°C as Metro Vancouver deals with "prolonged heatwave" this week
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

We are in for an extremely hot few days around Metro Vancouver as sweltering temperatures have prompted heat warnings around many parts of BC.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), daytime temperatures could reach  37°C away from the water through Wednesday.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water,” reads the warning from ECCC.

Meantime, The Weather Network says it could feel even hotter than that this week — with some areas dealing with temperatures feeling as hot as 38°C today and tomorrow with the humidex.

metro weather

The Weather Network

When could we see any relief? Once we get to Thursday, the temperatures are expected to drop to highs of 24°C and 29°C inland.

Friday is when we may finally see some rain for the first time in the week. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada is also reminding people to be aware of heat illness symptoms. You should watch for swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and the worsening of some health conditions.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.