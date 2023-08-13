Here's what to expect this week as hellish heat arrives in Metro Vancouver

It will be a hellish week in Metro Vancouver as brutally hot days are in store until Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a heat warning, alerting residents that “a prolonged heat wave will affect the South Coast.”

Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are also affected areas, as they will experience this intense heat wave.

From Sunday through to Wednesday, ECCC predicts temperatures to high a high of 26°C but in the inland, it will hit 33°C.

ECCC added the humidex may be in the 31°C to 38°C range over the next couple of days, depending on where you are.

The UV index is expected to be high Sunday and Monday, so be sure to protect your skin and eyes.

In the evening, temperatures will drop, which means locals will have some relief from the heat at night.

If you’re trying to find a cooler area in the region, ECCC suggests spending time near the coast due to the breeze off the water.

Once we get to Thursday, the temperatures are expected to drop to highs of 24°C and 29°C inland.

Friday is when we may finally see some rain for the first time in the week.

How to prepare for hot weather:

If you do not have air conditioning at home, find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off on hot days. Consider places in your community to spend time such as movie theatres, libraries, community centres, or shopping malls.

Check that you have a working fan. If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works.

Shut windows and close curtains or blinds during the day’s heat to block the sun and prevent hotter outdoor air from coming inside. Open doors and windows when it is cooler outside to move that cooler air indoors.

How to stay healthy in the Vancouver heat

Spray your body down with water, wear a damp shirt, take a cool shower or bath, or sit with part of your body in water to cool down if you are feeling too hot.

Drink plenty of water and other liquids to stay hydrated, even if you are not feeling thirsty.

Take it easy, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Stay in the shade or use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more.

Signs of overheating include feeling unwell, headache, and dizziness. Take immediate action to cool down if you are overheating.

It is important to remember that overheating can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, severe headache, muscle cramps, extreme thirst, and dark urine. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek a cooler environment, drink plenty of water, rest, and use water to cool your body.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check HealthLinkBC to learn about heat-related illnesses and how to protect yourself.