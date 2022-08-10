Here are 10 places to cool down and cry your eyes out in Vancouver

If you’re feeling down and can’t stand the heat, we’ve got a list of some cool places to cry in Vancouver that’ll offer you some comfort.

In the summer of 2021, we published a story called the “10 best places to have a good cry in Vancouver.” A year later not much has changed, and there might even be more reasons to want to cry: violent crime, high housing costs, rent you can’t afford, gas prices, and extreme heat.

In the wake of these realities, we thought we’d devise another list of places to cry, but this time they’re cool places to cry. Not cool as in Fonzie from Happy Days, but cool like an ice cube.

Here are 10 cool places to cool off and have a good cry in Vancouver.

This will likely be a controversial pick for anyone eyeing up this list. Sure, it’s still hot at Kits Pool on a hot day, but the water will definitely cool you off. The bonus here is no one will know that you’re crying.

The caveat is that you can only cry here at designated times. There also may or may not be a lifeguard to console you.

Address: 2305 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver

Congratulations to VPL for appearing on the best place to cry list twice in two years.

This specifically pertains to the central branch in downtown Vancouver. It has lots of places to find some privacy. Best of all, there’s AC.

Address: 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Let’s be real, there are always weird things happening on Canada Line trains and SkyTrain vehicles. Someone crying on a train would probably fall on the lower end of the weird spectrum. All Canada Line trains have AC and some even have WiFi now. So you can cry while reading this story about other places to cry at the same time, without burning through your data, which would inevitably lead to more tears.

We can’t responsibly put SkyTrain on this list though, because those old-school trains that don’t have AC on board are still in circulation.

Plan your tearful trip here.

Large crowds and generally annoying people are easy to find at the downtown Vancouver shopping centre, particularly in the food court.

The tricky part is finding somewhere to cry that doesn’t leave you completely exposed to hordes of people pointing and staring and wondering if you’re okay.

Address: 701 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Coffee shops tend to not want patrons to hang out on their laptops for long periods of time, but we haven’t seen a disclaimer about unwanted criers.

Pretty much all Starbucks locations have air conditioning, and the yummy and refreshing iced drinks might be enough to turn your frown upside down.

As of the publication of this article, the marquee at Penthouse reads, “YOU MATTER DON’T GIVE UP.”

Clearly, the Penthouse Nightclub is here to support you in so many ways. Although depending on your perspective it could read, “YOU DON’T MATTER GIVE UP.”

Anyhow, if you decide to visit the Penthouse at night, people will likely be too focused on other things to care about you crying.

Don’t forget to buy drinks and support the venue.

Address: 1019 Seymour Street, Vancouver

This option comes from Vancouver Redditor Cryptic_Mustard, who said that they “audibly moaned” when walking through the doors of this arcade last summer during the heat dome.

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar has an ’80s and ’90s aesthetic, featuring popular video game consoles of yesteryear, and moan-worthy AC. The bar also offers delicious food and fun cocktails. This place is cool in multiple ways.

If you have no reason to cry, some of the karaoke performances you’ll catch here might give you one.

Address: 2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

A movie theatre is a great place to hide, but also to escape.

Whether it’s a comedy night, a burlesque show, or just a good old-fashioned flick, there are plenty of reasons to go to the Rio and shed a few tears in the privacy of your own seat (sticky floors free of charge).

Address: 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Whether the AC is functioning or not, this will still remain one of the coolest places to cry in Vancouver. There are also three locations to choose from, including one on the UBC campus for anyone wanting to shed a few tears over their recent grades.

They even offer some vegan flavours and after all, vegans cry too.

Address: See website for locations.

For $839 per night, you can get a room that includes a bed and breakfast, a view of the rooftop pool and cabanas, a private patio, and a marble spa at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

You would also have access to a private room with air conditioning.

Cry your eyes out about your woes and how much you paid for the room, and then have a relaxing stay and realize it might have just been worth it.

There are also more affordable rooms if you don’t want the tears to be because you broke the bank.