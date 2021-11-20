Metro Vancouver glass and foam collection suspended until further notice

Recycle BC will be temporarily suspending the collection of glass and foam in Metro Vancouver beginning Monday, November 22 until further notice.

A statement from Recycle BC blames the recent unprecedented flooding event for the suspension.

They are telling Metro Vancouver residents to hold on to their glass and foam packaging and set them out to drop off later, once collection resumes for these materials.

The main reason behind the suspension is the fact that the primary glass processing facility is currently under water, and key transportation routes to reach alternative processors are closed.

Recycle BC is implementing the following measures starting Monday:

Suspending collection of non-deposit glass bottles and jars and foam packaging (white and coloured) from Recycle BC depots .

and (white and coloured) from Recycle BC . Suspending collection of all glass bottles and jars from curbside and multi-family

Flooding has also affected the availability of trucks for hauling materials according to Recycle BC.

Due to the flooding and resulting transportation challenges and the closure of our local glass recycling end market, glass collection from home and depot is temporarily suspended effective November 22, 2021. pic.twitter.com/AfYWuPkhxV — Recycle BC (@RecycleBC) November 20, 2021

“At this time, we will continue to collect and receive paper, cardboard, containers and soft plastics – materials that can be baled and stored at receiving facilities in a more compact manner. Managing materials responsibly continues to be a priority for us. We will work with all partners to ensure we handle all materials as effectively as possible during this emergency.”

The length of the suspension is currently unknown, but Recycle BC will offer updates as they become available.