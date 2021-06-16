Metro Vancouver forecast calls for sunshine, highs of 27°C this weekend

Vancouverites can look forward to sunshine and high temperatures leading up to the first day of summer.

According to Environment Canada, Metro Vancouver’s forecast calls for seven straight days of sunshine. Wednesday to Friday calls for clear skies, while Saturday to next Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures are also on the rise leading up to this weekend. Thursday and Friday call for inland highs of 26°C and 25°C, respectively.

And on Sunday, June 20 (the first official day of summer), look forward to highs of 24°C and 27°C inland.

Enjoy the sunshine, Vancouver — you might even need some sunblock.