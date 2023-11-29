Metro Vancouver fog to improve around noon

The latest round of fog bringing gloom to the Lower Mainland is set to dissipate around midday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It’s the fourth day in a row that residents of Metro Vancouver have woken up to fog obscuring their view, but the sun should peek through closer to noon, ECCC says in its fog advisory.

In the meantime, the fog may cause near-zero visibility this morning and make travel hazardous. Fog can also make surfaces freeze quicker, contributing to slipperiness.

ECCC advises drivers to turn on their lights and keep a safe distance back when travelling through fog.

The fog is affecting Metro Vancouver, Victoria, the Gulf Islands, and the Sunshine Coast.