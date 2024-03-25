"Mixed emotions": Metro Vancouver dog rescue closes after 11 years

A dog rescue in Metro Vancouver is calling it quits, suggesting it’s overwhelmed and lacks the “manpower” to continue.

Loveabull Rescue Society, based in Surrey, announced the closure on Sunday, suggesting that personnel changes, COVID-19, and people importing dogs into Canada, among other factors, have led to its decision.

“Hundreds of dogs are imported into Canada monthly, flooding the system and diluting vital resources. Finding fosters has become increasingly challenging, and the number of owners wanting to surrender their dogs is overwhelming,” it said in a Facebook post.

In response to Loveabull’s announcement, people from all over Metro Vancouver have commented about the dog rescue.

“It’s so hard right now, and I completely understand. I think we will be seeing a lot of burnout in the rescue world,” one user responded.

Others shared photos of the dogs that became part of their families thanks to Loveabull Rescue Society.

While Loveabull Rescue Society will no longer focus on rescuing, as it has for the last 11 years, the announcement suggests it will still be committed to animal welfare and the larger community.

“Through our ‘Spread The Love’ project, we will continue to support marginalized pet owners in the Lower Mainland and throughout BC with food, supplies, and resources. Our hopes are that with this initiative, there will be less chance of animals being surrendered or rehomed. We are excited to further develop this outreach project,” Loveabull said.

The dog rescue also thanked its followers for their support over the years.

“Without you, we would not have been able to rehome the hundreds of dogs that found their way into our care.”