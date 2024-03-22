Small reptiles, rodents linked to Salmonella outbreak across Canada

An ongoing outbreak of salmonella infections across eight provinces in Canada has been traced back to interactions with snakes and the rodents used to feed them, as well as geckos, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

As of March 22, a total of 105 confirmed cases of Salmonella I and Salmonella typhimurium illnesses have been reported across the country, 70 with snakes and rodents, and 35 with geckos.

Reported outbreaks have taken place in the following provinces:

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

New Brunswick

Newfoundland & Labrador

The agency highlighted that many individuals who fell ill reported either direct or indirect contact with snakes and feeder rodents, commonly used as reptile food, prior to the onset of their illnesses. Moreover, some affected individuals did not handle the snakes or rodents themselves but resided in the same household where these animals were kept.

Based on investigation findings to date, exposure to geckos has also been identified as a “likely source” of the outbreak.

Many of the individuals who became sick reported having direct or indirect contact with geckos, or the environments where these pets are kept, before their illnesses occurred.

The collaborative national outbreak investigation was initiated in March 2024 because of an increase in reports of Salmonella illnesses in multiple jurisdictions across the country. “Using a laboratory method called whole genome sequencing, it was determined that some Salmonella illnesses dating back to 2020 were caused by the same outbreak strain as the illnesses that occurred in 2024,” says the PHAC.

PHAC emphasized that while no single supplier of snakes or feeder rodents has been identified, this outbreak underscores the presence of salmonella in various animal species, including reptiles and rodents.

Among the reported cases, infections occurred between March 2020 and February 2024, with 10 individuals requiring hospitalization. Tragically, one fatality due to salmonella infection was reported last April.

How to stay safe from Salmonella infections

In light of these findings, PHAC urges individuals to practice stringent hand hygiene and frequent handwashing following any contact with snakes, feeder rodents, their habitats, or geckos. Additionally, the agency emphasized the importance reptile owners and business operators play in preventing the spread of Salmonella-related illnesses.

This advice is based on the findings from this investigation and past outbreaks of Salmonella illnesses linked to reptiles.

Salmonella symptoms

Salmonella symptoms typically include sudden onset headaches, fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

This latest outbreak investigation underscores the importance of proactive measures to prevent the spread of Salmonella infections associated with reptiles and rodents, as outlined by health authorities.

The outbreak is ongoing, as recent illnesses continue to be reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The agency’s public health notice will be updated as the investigation evolves.