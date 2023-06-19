Vancouver sees big dip in construction of new homes in May

When you invest with Coast Capital, we invest in you. Our introduction to investing series outlines clear and simple ways to grow your money, and helps you understand the value of investing, even in volatile markets. Because we believe that investing is for everyone. Learn how we can help you reach your financial goals at coastcapitalsavings.com.

The construction of new homes fell drastically last month in Vancouver and the province compared to the previous year, according to a new BCREA report on housing starts in Canada.

In BC this May, housing starts fell by 33% compared to May the previous year, resulting in 40,536 units around the province.

The BCREA report adds that in areas of the province with 10,000 residents or more, single-detached starts rose by 7% to 6,207 units, while multi-family starts fell by a whopping 39% to 32,010 units.

Regionally, in Vancouver, the construction of new homes fell by over 22,000.

Despite the drop in May, year-to-date, Vancouver is ahead of last year’s housing starts.

BCREA housing starts rose by 0.6k in Victoria, 0.6k in Kelowna, and 1.7k in Abbotsford.

“The 6-month moving average trend fell 2.6 per cent to 49.9k in BC in November,” the BCREA states.

The numbers reflecting the drop in housing starts in BC also indicate a trend that took place nationwide last month.

Construction of new homes across Canada, not just BC, fell by 23% to 202,494 units.

“Starts were down 28 per cent from the same month last year. Single-detached housing starts rose 3 per cent to 55,967 units, while multi-family and others fell 29 per cent to 146,528,” the BCREA adds.