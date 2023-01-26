Metro Vancouver could see temperatures swoop down -5ºC to -10ºC this week

It’s about to get real chilly.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver as it expects a “cold spell” headed for most of the province.

Locals will notice the drop in temperature later this week when arctic air starts to make its way into BC Friday night.

ECCC wants a there will be a major shift in temperature compared to the month we’ve had so far.

“Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below normal over the South Coast,” the statement reads.

The Special weather statement is in effect for the Vancouver Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, Delta, and the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver.

“Northern BC coastal areas will also see a rapid drop in temperatures, from above to below normal,” ECCC continues.

It will feel even colder with a wind chill.

“An extended period of strong outflow winds is expected through coastal valleys of the North and Central Coast (including Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, and Bella Coola) beginning Saturday morning,” the statement reads. “Outflow winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley Saturday night.”

In early February, ECCC expects the temperature to rise a bit, but “there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

According to The Weather Network‘s forecast, there is a bit of wet snow expected for Vancouver by Wednesday, February 1.