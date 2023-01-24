Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla after 30 cm overnight dump

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt after a massive dump of snow arrived overnight and more is expected today.

Between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow fell along the mountainous highway overnight, and forecasters say an additional 10 to 15 centimetres is expected before the snow eases later today.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the weather agency said. “If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone.”

In Vancouver, the precipitation is falling as rain, but drivers should know that will change as they head over the highway’s mountain passes.