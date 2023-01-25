Snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast for Vancouver

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Glimpsing into the forecast, The Weather Network is calling for a bit of wet snow for Vancouver by Wednesday, February 1.

In the lead-up to the anticipated snow, Vancouver will experience below-freezing overnight temperatures. Looking at The Weather Network’s 14-Day Trend chart, the nighttime low is set to below zero from about Saturday to Thursday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the temperature will dip to a low of -7°C and -6°C on Sunday and Monday.

So far, the anticipated snowfall is nothing like what Metro Vancouver experienced during the 2022 holiday season, when snow brought most transportation in the region to a standstill. According to the forecast, it’s also not expected to last for an extended period of time.

Still, make sure your long johns are clean for the week ahead — you’ll want to bundle up.