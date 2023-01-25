NewsWeather

Snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast for Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 25 2023, 7:25 pm
Snow and freezing temperatures in the forecast for Vancouver
FotoDuets/Shutterstock

Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Glimpsing into the forecast, The Weather Network is calling for a bit of wet snow for Vancouver by Wednesday, February 1.

snow weather

The Weather Network

In the lead-up to the anticipated snow, Vancouver will experience below-freezing overnight temperatures. Looking at The Weather Network’s 14-Day Trend chart, the nighttime low is set to below zero from about Saturday to Thursday.

snow weather

The Weather Network

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the temperature will dip to a low of -7°C and -6°C on Sunday and Monday.

So far, the anticipated snowfall is nothing like what Metro Vancouver experienced during the 2022 holiday season, when snow brought most transportation in the region to a standstill. According to the forecast, it’s also not expected to last for an extended period of time.

Still, make sure your long johns are clean for the week ahead — you’ll want to bundle up.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.