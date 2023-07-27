A 51-year-old massage therapist from White Rock has been arrested and charged with eight counts of sexual assault.

In a release, Surrey RCMP says an arrest warrant was issued for Leonard Krekic in early July and he was arrested on July 18.

The investigation by the Surrey RCMP’s Special Victim Unit was launched in 2021 after police received a report of sexual assaults that apparently happened between February 16, 2016, and August 18, 2017, during massage therapy sessions.

We are releasing a photo of Leonard Krekic as investigators believe there may be people in our community or Penticton that have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Corporal Vanessa Munn. We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502.

The investigation identified more victims in connection with potential incidents between 2001 and 2017.

During that time, Krekic was working at a clinic located in the 10300 block 136A Street in Surrey. He also practiced in two clinics located in Penticton, BC, in 2018 and 2019.

Krekic is currently out on bail and must abide by a number of conditions, including “not to seek, obtain, or continue with any volunteer position or employment that involves touching or therapeutic treatment of another person’s body, including any form of massage or fitness training.”