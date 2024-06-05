The results of an external governance review have led the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) to call for support from policymakers and the public to help it secure special governing status.

MNBC released the review conducted for the organization by Dr. Kurtis Boyer, research chair of Métis Governance and Policy at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan.

Boyer’s results showed that recognition as an Indigenous Governing Body is key for MNBC to be able to manage resources, develop programs, and advocate for the over 25,000 Métis citizens across the province effectively.

“Effective governance is the backbone of any thriving community, and the Métis Nation British Columbia is dedicated to refining its practices for the benefit of its citizens,” said Boyer in a release. “This governance review focuses on identifying areas of success, as well as opportunities for improvement and innovation.

“As chair in Métis Governance and Policy, I am proud to be able to support MNBC in strengthening its commitment to an open, effective, and citizen-driven system that honours our Métis culture and values.”

MNBC is currently a non-profit that advocates for the 39 Métis Chartered Communities in BC, the section 35 rights of the Métis citizens registered with them, and the nearly 100,000 self-identified Métis in the province.

The organization also states that it has established a governance framework that integrates the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, keeping it accountable to its citizens while incorporating Métis traditions.

Lissa Dawn Smith, president of Métis Nation BC, said that MNBC’s current status as a non-profit organization hinders its ability to provide essential services that other governmental bodies can.

“Recognition as an Indigenous Governing Body is essential for Métis Nation BC to fully exercise our right to self-determination and effectively govern our communities,” said Smith in a statement. “Our current non-profit status restricts our access to necessary resources and funding, leaving many Métis citizens struggling to receive the support they need.”

MNBC said that these limitations are most visible in the overrepresentation of Métis children in the BC Child Welfare System. It also added that overcoming its currently imposed limitations would help the organization build capacity for its judicial arm, the Senate.

“We believe that securing a special governing status or even Indigenous Governing Body status that recognizes MNBC as more than just a non-profit organization is not just a matter of administrative change but a necessary step towards ensuring equality and recognition for Métis Nation in British Columbia and the over 25,000 citizens we serve,” said John Bieker, chief governance officer of MNBC.

The full review by Dr. Kurtis Boyer for MNBC can be read online.