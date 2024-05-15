Opinion: The rights of Métis are not being respected or upheld in BC

Written for Daily Hive by Colette Trudeau, CEO of Métis Nation British Columbia.



I am a proud Métis woman. I come from a strong line of Métis ancestors, and I carry their stories with me. I am Indigenous, my Métis rights are enshrined in Section 35 of the Canadian Constitution as one of the three Indigenous Peoples of this country. I have lived in British Columbia all my life. I know who I am, but I didn’t always.

I discovered I was Indigenous in elementary school. An Aboriginal support worker at the school told me so. As an eight-year-old girl, it was confusing to me: who am I? What is my connection to this unique culture, and why does that make me different? I asked my parents, but they provided no answers. Who am I? They sent me to my grandmother. I called and asked her: why do they think I am Indigenous? At first, there was only anger at the proposition, then hesitation; finally, she shared: “You are Métis, but you will tell everyone you are French Canadian.” I was Métis. What did that mean? How did that change my perspective? And why hide who we are?

As I started to learn, I began to understand my grandmother’s quiet strength. Throughout my childhood, she had subtly introduced Métis culture and language to me — disguised — to keep me connected and grounded in our Métis ways. It was not until I was older that I learned why she hid it for so many years. It was to protect us, to shield us from racism, and, more importantly, to keep our family together and safe from the residential school system. I carry my grandmother’s strength, and it helps me, and others like me, emerge from the silence to tell our story and not the story others think they know.

In British Columbia, we face a myriad of challenges, from unrecognized rights to systemic barriers that hinder cultural preservation and socio-economic progress. Simply put, our rights are not being respected or upheld in this province. Identity is at the heart of the issue. Our distinct culture and Section 35 rights have been dismissed in BC. Our elected government, Métis Nation British Columbia, our communities, and Métis citizens of BC lack recognition from the federal and provincial governments. Since the Métis Nation does not fit tidily into the same box as other Indigenous Nations in BC, our history of trauma and colonization is deemed to be less deserving of recognition and reconciliation. We have our culture, and in the eyes of the federal and provincial governments, that should be enough.

But it is not enough. The historical neglect and marginalization of Métis in BC continues to have a negative impact on our people. The socio-economic disparities we face compound the challenges. Our children are being taken away from us, cut off from who they are and where they come from. MNBC can’t track them and, as a result, can’t bring them home or protect them. There are more Métis children in the child welfare system than there ever were in the residential school system. They are suffering, being assimilated, and some are dying.

Métis experience high rates of poverty, inadequate access to culturally safe healthcare and education, and limited economic opportunities that only perpetuate cycles of marginalization and inequality. Without targeted support and investment, these systemic barriers will continue to have an impact on Métis people’s ability to thrive and prosper. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, one that centres on the recognition and upholding of Métis rights. It means engaging in dialogue, collaborating, and prioritizing investments in healthcare, child welfare, education, housing, and economic development. By empowering MNBC to achieve self-determination and economic self-sufficiency, Canada and BC can begin to address the systemic inequities that have long plagued our people.

The federal and provincial governments, among others, must also not fall under the influence of certain Métis organizations both within and outside BC. Over 26,000 objectively verifiable Métis in the province have chosen MNBC to represent their collectively held Section 35 rights and democratically elected their government. We are their voice in the spirit of Otipemisiwak, “the people who own themselves.” We have a defined and rigid citizenship process that reviews an applicant’s generational connections. Citizenship is not granted to people who simply have a First Nations ancestor, successful applicants must be deeply connected to the distinct Métis Nation, families, and culture. Through our citizens, we are empowered to act.

To know us is to listen to our story and not make assumptions about who we are and where we come from. Métis have been in BC before it became a province, before there was a Canada. Public awareness and education play a crucial role in challenging these assumptions, misconceptions, and stereotypes about Métis nationhood. By promoting cultural understanding and respect, we can create a more inclusive society where the contributions and rights of all Indigenous peoples, including the Métis, are valued and upheld. It is our only way forward together.

Like the challenges my family faced, the Métis in BC are facing significant challenges. But those challenges are not insurmountable. We can move towards a more just and equitable future. My grandmother rediscovered her pride in her Métis identity through my journey of self-discovery. I now have a four-year-old daughter who is growing up strong in her culture and proud to be Métis.

As a people, we never lost our pride, and for some families, it was only hidden from the world to protect our children. We stand now in confidence, strong in our communities and kinship connections. We know who we are. We proudly follow our Métis ways. It is time for Canada and BC to learn our story and honour their commitments to reconciliation, to create a path forward that respects and upholds the rights and dignity of Métis people. For all our relations.