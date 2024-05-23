“Messi is like an icon": Vancouver Whitecaps prepare to play soccer royalty

Anticipation is building and excitement is in the air as Inter Miami CF gets set to arrive in Vancouver tonight for Saturday’s game against the Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place.

Over 54,000 fans are expected to attend, hoping to see arguably the biggest star in the world of soccer.

Lionel Messi’s playing status ahead of the game remains unknown. Inter Miami has given no indication one way or the other as to whether Messi will play or even travel to Vancouver.

If the GOAT does grace the pitch at BC Place, it will be a sight to behold for everyone.

“Messi is like an icon,” Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini told Daily Hive following training on Thursday. “Take Michael Jordan and double it because soccer is double or triple the importance of basketball in the world. Take Wayne Gretzky and tenfold, twenty-fold it, because that’s what it is worldwide. Soccer is by far the sport most played and loved in the world.”

How will Vancouver attempt to slow down Messi and his star teammates, such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba?

“The approach is that you have to be more in their half than your half,” Sartini said. “The only thing you can do is to limit the source of service. You have the ball so they don’t have the ball and when they have the ball we need to be very aggressive.”

Whitecaps midfielder Andres Cubas has previously played against Messi. The fellow Argentinian native is 50/50 to play on Saturday as he recovers from an ankle injury. The tough-tackling presence and defensive awareness that Cubas brings in the middle of the pitch would be greatly missed if he is unable to play on Saturday.

“We all know the level of player Messi is,” Cubas told Daily Hive via a translator following training on Thursday. “He’s shown it throughout his entire career. He’s done everything he can do. He’s one of the best in history. We know what he’s done, we’ll do our best on Saturday.”

The 5-4-4 Caps are currently on a 0-2-3 MLS slide that has seen them struggle to move in transition, generate scoring opportunities, and keep possession. If Inter Miami is able to control possession and move freely in the Whitecaps’ half, that could make for a long night.

“Even Messi, if he doesn’t have the ball, he doesn’t score,” Sartini said.

While Messi is the main attraction, Suarez certainly can bring a biting attack.

Defender Mathias Laborda previously played with Suarez when they were teammates at Uruguayan club, Nacional. Laborda knows how important possession will be on Saturday.

“If they have the ball it’s a big problem,” Laborda told Daily Hive.

While the battle on the pitch will be intense, there is also competition once the final whistle blows and pleasantries are exchanged between both teams.

Who gets Messi’s shirt?

Both Cubas and Laborda have their eyes on a post-game prize.

“I’ll try to be the one that gets it,” Cubas said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of demand for it. I hope I have the luck to get the shirt.”

“Yeah it’s a big competition,” Laborda said. “But I’ll try to get it.”