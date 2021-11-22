NewsWeather

Merritt residents could soon be able to go home after devastating flooding

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
Nov 22 2021, 5:25 pm
Merritt Flooding/Carly Isaac/Kristy Poirier

After being displaced by devastating flooding last week, some people living in Merritt could soon be able to return home.

Mayor Linda Brown provided a video update Sunday and says she understands people are frustrated not knowing what condition their properties.

Merritt flooding

Merritt Flooding/Kristy Poirier

She says the City has been conducting Rapid Damage Assessments of buildings in the flood inundation zone.

There are three different classifications:

Green: To indicate no restrictions for entry or use upon the rescinding of the Evacuation Order for the relevant area.

Yellow: To indicate that entry or use is restricted. The building may require further action and/or a detailed assessment or return to-function assessment.

Restrictions may include:

  • Use of only designated portions
  • Inability to use non-structural components
  • Use of the whole or a portion of the building once countermeasures or repairs indicated on the placard have been completed, inspected and approved

Red: To indicate that the building should not be used or entered. Buildings may be declared unsafe because of the nature and extent of the structural damage or geotechnical hazards.

Merritt flooding

Flooding in Merritt, BC (Montana Batting)

Depending on the situation for individual properties, people could start returning in a few days.

She adds crews are still working on getting the wastewater treatment plant back in working order.

Brown thanked first responders, staff, and volunteers working around the clock to help get people home.

She also thanked Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for the province’s help with financial assistance.

