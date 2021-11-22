Merritt residents could soon be able to go home after devastating flooding

After being displaced by devastating flooding last week, some people living in Merritt could soon be able to return home.

Mayor Linda Brown provided a video update Sunday and says she understands people are frustrated not knowing what condition their properties.

She says the City has been conducting Rapid Damage Assessments of buildings in the flood inundation zone.

The City of #Merritt has been conducting Rapid Damage Assessments of buildings in the flood inundation zone. For more information, please visit: https://t.co/fnUs2RxEYR pic.twitter.com/vZaRG9LiTz — City of Merritt (@CityofMerritt) November 21, 2021

There are three different classifications:

Green: To indicate no restrictions for entry or use upon the rescinding of the Evacuation Order for the relevant area.

Yellow: To indicate that entry or use is restricted. The building may require further action and/or a detailed assessment or return to-function assessment.

Restrictions may include:

Use of only designated portions

Inability to use non-structural components

Use of the whole or a portion of the building once countermeasures or repairs indicated on the placard have been completed, inspected and approved

Red: To indicate that the building should not be used or entered. Buildings may be declared unsafe because of the nature and extent of the structural damage or geotechnical hazards.

Depending on the situation for individual properties, people could start returning in a few days.

She adds crews are still working on getting the wastewater treatment plant back in working order.

Brown thanked first responders, staff, and volunteers working around the clock to help get people home.

She also thanked Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for the province’s help with financial assistance.