BC declares provincial state of emergency after devastating floods, mudslides

The provincial government has declared a state of emergency over the devastating floods and mudslides occurring across British Columbia.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Premier John Horgan, who was joined by Minister of Public Safety, Mike Farnworth, and Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Flemming.

“The last few days have been incredibly difficult for British Columbians as we’ve experienced yet another natural disaster,” Horgan said. “As of noon today, the government is declaring a state of emergency.”

“The order will preserve basic access to services and supplies for communities across the province.”

There will also be travel restrictions in place to ensure that transportation of essential goods and medical and emergency services are able to reach communities that need them.

“Please do not hoard items,” he added. “What you need, your neighbours need as well.”

More to come…