The Calgary Flames are inviting fans to a Candlelight Vigil tomorrow night to honour the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

NHL superstar Johnny and his brother Matthew were killed last week when a drunk driver hit them while they were cycling.

Since then, the hockey world has been mourning this senseless and tragic incident. Tributes have poured in from former teammates, fans, and others who have empathized with the Gaudreau family after the horrible tragedy.

Today, the Flames announced a special Candlelight Vigil, which will be held tomorrow at 8 pm MT, to honour Johnny and Matthew. The ceremony will take place at the memorial located outside the Saddledome arena, near the west entrance.

The Flames are inviting fans to come together for a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. MT. The vigil will take place at the memorial outside the Scotiabank Saddledome as we honour the lives of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 3, 2024

That memorial has quickly become a spot where fans have left flowers, memorabilia, and other treasures in memory of the two brothers.

People have travelled to pay their respects and write messages into the concrete. The memorial has now grown to cover an impressive amount of space outside the stadium.

Stirring to see how the tributes to Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau continue to grow outside the Saddledome. pic.twitter.com/bNQLLoU4Hd — Eric Francis (@EricFrancis) September 3, 2024

The Flames announced earlier today that they needed to relocate part of the Gaudreau memorial to a different part of the Saddledome. This decision was made to ensure it could be preserved and wouldn’t be disturbed as people arrived at the arena for a concert tonight.

Johnny was one of the best players to ever don the Flames sweater. He’s fifth on the franchise’s all-time points leaderboard with 609 in 602 games. He’s also fifth in career assists with the team.

Over the past week, there have been numerous touching tributes to the Gaudreau brothers. Flames legend Jarome Iginla was just one of many who recently shared a special message honouring the late superstar.