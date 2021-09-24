Chinese tech executive Meng Wanzhou now free to leave Canada 

After pleading not guilty in connection with charges in the US on Friday, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has had extradition proceedings withdrawn in Canada.

The Department of Justice Canada has released a statement.

Earlier today, Wanzhou appeared before a US district judge in federal district court in Brooklyn, New York.

She entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the United States Attorney’s Office.

“In entering into the deferred prosecution agreement, Wanzhou has taken responsibility for her principal role in perpetrating a scheme to defraud a global financial institution,” stated Acting US Attorney Nicole Boeckmann.

Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on December 1, 2018, while she was transferring flights at Vancouver International Airport.

Shortly after her arrest, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China in a move that was largely seen as retaliatory.

Last month, Spavor was convicted on espionage charges and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Kovrig has not yet been sentenced.