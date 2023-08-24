Man with machete killed in Surrey parking lot altercation

Update August 24, 2023: The victim died in hospital on August 24, and the case has turned into a murder investigation. The Lower Mainland Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, and new charges of second-degree murder have been laid.

Two men are facing second-degree murder charges after an altercation in a Surrey parking lot involving a machete-wielding man that left the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP says the incident occurred on August 18 just before 11:30 pm. The force received multiple reports about a man walking around a parking lot with a machete in the 10100 block of King George Boulevard.

The machete-wielding man allegedly hit a vehicle with it while officers were en route, and a confrontation ensued involving the two occupants of the vehicle.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 55-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed the victim was the man who allegedly struck the vehicle with the machete.

He remained in hospital for several days and died on August 23.

Now, two men are facing charges in connection with the incident. Parminder Singh Brar, 31, and Simarpal Singh, 21, were charged with aggravated assault.

This story was originally published on August 23, 2023.