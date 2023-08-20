Residents in Okanagan region to notice "substantial increase" of police officers amid wildfires

RCMP in the Okanagan region is giving residents a heads up as they may see more officers patrolling the area amid the ongoing wildfire event.

Officers from across the province are joining detachments in the Okanagan region.

“The RCMP in the Okanagan region is reassuring the community that due to the increased proactive efforts overnight, there have been only minor concerns reported,” a statement reads. “Despite receiving a few calls regarding suspicious individuals, there have been limited reports of property theft in the affected areas.”

RCMP said officers did meet a couple “suspicious people” near a particular checkpoint, who were identified and turned away.

“I can confirm there have been no substantiated reports of property thefts occurring within the protected areas,” says Cpl. James Grandy.

Mounties are advising unauthorized people to stay away from impacted areas.

“This ensures frontline personnel can effectively continue their vital work in protecting lives, properties, and supporting the ongoing wildfire fighting efforts,” the statement continues.