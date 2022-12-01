Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies suddenly at 21 (VIDEOS)

Popular Canadian TikTok creator Megha Thakur has died suddenly at just 21 years old.

Thakur hailed from Brampton, Ontario, and was known by many for promoting self-confidence and body positivity in her TikToks.

Her parents announced the news of her passing in a heart-breaking Instagram post on her account @meghaminnd.

They said she “unexpectedly passed away” early in the morning on November 24. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed,” her parents shared on Tuesday.

“She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey.”

The 21-year-old amassed nearly one million followers on TikTok since she posted her first video in November 2019.

Her most viral TikTok with over 10 million views is one of her teaching people how to move their butt after a commenter requested a tutorial.

“It’s not about how big it is, it’s about how big you think it is, so no telling yourself it’s too flat,” she jokes in the video.

“You’re going to tell yourself that you have a dump truck that’s ready to do some damage and watch the magic unfold!”

She started a series showing people how she got the confidence to do things like take photos in public, or be overdressed (best dressed) at an event.

Thakur was also known for championing South Asian representation.

Fans took to social media to share their condolences.

“She was so young, confident and full of life,” tweeted a fan. “She worked so hard to give other women confidence even when she was going through lows. Life is truly unpredictable.”

“This is an extremely sad day for South Asian creators, for beauty creators,” said another fan in a heartfelt TikTok. “I genuinely looked up to her and thought she was such an inspiration.”

According to her parents’ Instagram post, a funeral service was held on November 29.