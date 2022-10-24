One of TikTok’s most popular text-to-speech voices is a Canadian woman (VIDEO)

If you regularly scroll through TikTok, you’ve likely heard her voice several times before. And there’s now a face to go with the app’s text-to-speech (TTS) feature.

Meet Kat Callaghan, a Canadian radio show host, podcaster, and voiceover artist. According to her online profile, she co-hosts Scott and Kat After 9 with Scott Fox on 91.5 The Beat. In her first TikTok post — which now has over 20 million views — Callaghan finally revealed that she’s the voice behind the popular feature.

“For a long time, I didn’t say a word. But… yes, it’s me. And yes, I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok,” she wrote in the caption. “The coolest part for me is watching the creativity and awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice.”

@voiceofkat For a long time I didn’t say a word. But … yes it’s me and yes I have an ongoing awesome relationship with the folks at TikTok. 🎉 The coolest part for me is watching the creativity & awesome content that people are putting out there using my voice. (Also oddly enough this is my first TikTok) ♬ original sound – Kat

And, since this is social media, some people refused to believe her. So when they asked for proof, Callaghan followed up with a second video where she said that she’s a “radio girl in Canada” working on radio shows, voiceovers, and podcasts.

“No, I’m not lying,” she said in the video. “And doing what I do for a living, to lie about something like this would be pretty silly.”

For those doubting her identity, halfway through the video, Callaghan switches to her TTS TikTok voice.

“Yes, I’m the TikTok text-to-speech girl. My name is Kat. I work with TikTok on TTS and other projects,” she said in the voice that TikTok users are no doubt familiar with. “I love working with TikTok. I love seeing your TikToks. Sometimes you guys make me say some pretty horrendous things. It’s pretty messed up. But I kinda think it’s funny. I don’t mind it at all.”

And although it seems like a pretty cool job, that doesn’t mean that Callaghan isn’t tired of hearing her voice.

“You’re probably sick of my voice,” she added. “I’m sick of my voice.”

One user commented, “Imagine her scrolling through TikTok and just hearing her own voice over and over.”

“Tell me about it,” replied Callaghan.

