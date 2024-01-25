Weekend warriors, you might want to take a day off from the backcountry for this one.

A rare warehouse sale is being held by Mountain Equipment Company next month, and it’s promising “unbeatable” prices for everything from tents to hiking gear to bikes and cozy clothing.

The nine-day event will be held in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood and will be in-person only, so bad news for online shoppers but great news for those who prefer to try on their hiking boots before buying anyway. The Vancouver location will not be holding a sale, but the Surrey spot is close to transit and boasts free parking, so those from other areas can take advantage of the deals.

There will also be deals on children’s gear, the company says.

“The MEC warehouse sale is not just a one-time shopping experience, new products will be

continually added throughout the event, encouraging you to make multiple trips and discover unexpected treasures and offers. But snag them when you see them, because once they have gone, they are gone,” the company said in a release to Daily Hive.

While the exact discounts and items are still a mystery, the vice president of retail and operations is hinting that there will be significant savings.

“Our warehouse sale is a celebration of our commitment to making outdoor adventures

accessible to all. By offering deep discounts on a wide range of products we aim to inspire our community to get outside,” Sylvia Mcloughlin said.

No gift cards or cash will be accepted.

MEC Warehouse Sale

Address: Old MEC warehouse, 13340 76 Ave, Surrey

Date: Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 11

Time: Doors open daily from 10 am to 7 pm

Will you be attending? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more, head to the website.