Attention all hikers and skiers! MEC’s rare warehouse sale in Metro Vancouver opened today, and there are tons of great deals available.

Whether you’re looking for new camping equipment or warm socks, you’re bound to find something you like at a discounted price in MEC’s warehouse sale.

The sale opened today at 10 am in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood and will be open for nine days until February 11. Daily Hive went to take a peek at what they had on offer, and here’s what we found.

Some of the best deals can be found in MEC’s “yard sale” section. This section has items that have been returned by customers and might need a bit of fixing up here and there, but are totally worth it considering the prices.

You can grab a pair of yard sale shoes for $20 or ski boots for $30. That’s a great deal for only needing a new pair of laces.

Alongside some pre-loved items, you can get some brand-new camping gear. The sale has everything from tents to sleeping bags, all at a discounted price.