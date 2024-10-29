BC CDC warns of highly contagious virus exposure at YVR Airport

The BC Centre for Disease Control issued a public warning Tuesday that passengers at the Vancouver International Airport may have been exposed to measles earlier this month.

The health agency said a person with measles arrived at YVR on October 16 for a layover and departed on another flight that evening.

Luckily, most people in BC are immunized against the measles virus.

“People who are most at risk of infection are those who are completely unvaccinated against the disease, including children under one year of age,” the BC CDC said in a news release.

The infected person arrived at YVR on Philippine Airline flight PR16 from Manila at 5:30 pm Pacific Time. They departed YVR at 10:35 pm on WestJet flight WS724 headed to Toronto. From there, the passenger continued to Moncton, New Brunswick, where they tested positive for measles.

“People who were on the same flights or who were at YVR during this time may have been exposed,” the BC CDC said. “The passenger arrived at Terminal M around 6 pm. October 16 and left from gate B17 at 10:30 pm. They did not visit any restaurants or stores.”

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus. According to the World Health Organization, the virus can remain active and infectious in the air for up to two hours after a person sick with it leaves the area.

Measles symptoms typically develop seven to 21 days after exposure. People at YVR on October 16 should keep an eye out for symptoms up to November 6. Signs of measles sickness include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading to the rest of the body.

“If you become ill and suspect you may have measles, call your healthcare provider and inform them that you may have measles, so that they can arrange to see you in a manner that avoids infecting others in the waiting room,” the BC CDC said.

Concerned individuals can also contact HealthLinkBC by calling 811.