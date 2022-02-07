Mark McMorris draws Bautista comparison with epic "board flip" (VIDEO)

Everyone knows about former Toronto Blue Jays slugger José Bautista and his bat flip heard ’round the world but it seems like he’s got some serious cross-sport competition.

On Sunday, Mark McMorris channelled his inner “Joey Bats” by celebrating with a “board flip” after snagging the bronze medal in Beijing at the slopestyle snowboard event.

The event brought Team Canada’s third and fourth medals of Beijing 2022, courtesy of McMorris and his teammate Max Parrot, who earned Canada’s first gold medal of the Games.

For McMorris, it was his third straight Olympic bronze in slopestyle snowboarding. The duo is sharing the podium for the second straight Games after winning silver and bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

The Regina native scored 88.53 on his final run on Sunday, just 0.17 points back of the silver medal — which went to China’s Su Yiming.

But his “board flip” is certainly worthy of the gold medal:

M&M 🚨🇨🇦 Mark McMorris STOMPS IT to guarantee himself a BRONZE medal at #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/JVIWNvrPFs — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 7, 2022