Five people have been arrested and charged following a massive “fake homecoming” event at McMaster University earlier this month.

Hamilton Police announced on October 15 that five men, four of whom are students, have been arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000.

After reviewing footage from the event, police arrested two McMaster students, aged 18 and 20, an 18-year-old York University student, and an 18-year-old from Waterloo University.

A 20-year-old resident of Smithville, Ontario, who is not a student, was also arrested. This follows the October 7 arrest of a 19-year-old Wilfred Laurier student.

“Hamilton police wish to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the persons responsible for a car that was overturned and street signs damaged,” police said.

“Detectives are no longer seeking any further suspects and would like to thank everyone who came forward with information.”

Thirteen people have now been arrested in relation to the October 2 event, which saw 5,000 students descend onto a Hamilton street for an unsanctioned McMaster homecoming.

A number of people were injured at the event, glass bottles were thrown at responding police officers, and a car was overturned.

Following the event, McMaster University president David Farrar said that students would be sanctioned under the school’s Student Code of Conduct, which may lead to expulsion.