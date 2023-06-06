FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood News

McDonald's Canada is bringing back a fan favourite item for a limited time

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
Jun 6 2023, 7:38 pm
Here’s some news that will make your Tuesday much sweeter: McDonald’s is officially bringing back the Strawberry Baked Pie.

Starting June 6 at participating locations across Canada, folks can enjoy this returning favourite, but only for a limited time.

Made from a warm strawberry filling made with real strawberry pieces, surrounded by a flaky golden-brown crust, the Strawberry Baked Pies are made fresh daily.

You can grab this treat in-restaurant or via McDelivery, where available.

