“Big Hack Meal?“ McDonald’s outage in Canada and other countries leads to a flood of memes

Mar 15 2024, 4:42 pm
Tomasz Bidermann/Shutterstock | @ChrisEgertTV/X

Diners were deprived of their McFlurries and Shamrock Shakes on Friday after system outages were reported at McDonald’s locations around the world.

Reports began trickling out of the UK, Japan and Australia about local chains being shut down.

“Sooooo, for the first time in ages, I’m gagging for a nice McMuffin… order online, drive to the McD’s and… you’ve got a country-wide failure?” one hangry customer in the UK posted on X.

Another X user in Japan posted a photo of a McDonald’s restaurant near them that put up a sign saying it was temporarily closed for the day due to the IT outage.

A spokesperson from McDonald’s Canada told Daily Hive in an email that the IT issue has now been resolved in Canada.

“We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” stated the food chain.

There were few reactions from Canadians, except for one customer in Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia, who successfully purchased an iced coffee.

While it’s unclear if the outage has been resolved in other affected countries, the incident has surely created meme fodder for the internet.

“Global system outage at McDonald’s, but in an unprecedented event, all ice cream machines fully operational,” joked one X user.

“Positive thing is that’s thousands of people not chundering in their toilet bowl tonight…” added another.

Several posts were wondering if the fast-food chain was hacked.

McDonald’s confirmed with Daily Hive that the issue was “not related to a cybersecurity event.”

If it wasn’t a cybersecurity event, one X user said it could only be one criminal’s doing…

At least Toronto raccoons can get back to their daily McDonald’s runs.

