Sip, sip, hurray: McDonald's launching three brand-new fruity drinks next week

As Canada enters springtime, the need for refreshing, cooling beverages grows higher — and this year, McDonald’s has your back.

The fast food chain will introduce the all-new Fruit Splash beverages at participating stores on April 4.

Expect icy lemon, strawberry passionfruit, and peach mango flavours to quench your thirst.

“The new Fruit Splash beverages are just one example of how we’re continuing to bring more variety to our menu, with offerings we know Canadians are going to love,” said Nicola Pitman, Director of Menu Management.

“Served over ice, all three of flavours are fun and fruity, making them a delicious go-to option to enjoy, especially as the weather warms up,” she added.

Here’s how McDonald’s describes each beverage being added to their lineup.

Lemon Fruit Splash: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp.

The McCafe Real Fruit Smoothie lineup is also getting a refreshing new flavour — the Kiwi Banana Pineapple — for a limited time.

It will become available on April 11 across McDonald’s locations.

Happy sipping!