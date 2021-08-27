McDonald’s Canada teases new menu item and Twitter loses it

Twitter users have been caught up in a fast-food speculation frenzy after McDonald’s Canada posted a tweet on Friday morning teasing the return of a discontinued menu item.

THE THING U HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR ARRIVES 08.31.2021 — McDonald’s🇨🇦 (@McDonaldsCanada) August 27, 2021

The tweet caused such a large reaction that ‘McPizza” became a nationally trending topic on the social platform.

In 2020, Canadians had a similar passionate reaction to the news that the return of the McRib would only occur in the United States

While we will only know if McDonald’s Canada has decided to bring back the McPizza, McRib, or the Mc-something-else-entirely as of August 31, there are plenty of hilarious Twitter reactions to enjoy in the meantime.

Here are a few of our favourites.

The execution of the Hamburglar for his crimes. — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) August 27, 2021

Is it healing for all the pent-up shame and regret from every instance of sitting in a parking lot eating McDonalds in my car — Melissa Martin (@DoubleEmMartin) August 27, 2021

Me: Can we have McPizza?

McDonalds: We have McPizza at home

McPizza at home: pic.twitter.com/Y2KXKgAC1H — Andrew Yule (@n_droo_yu_el) August 27, 2021

The PR team seeing McPizza trending knowing that ain’t it. pic.twitter.com/qhZT4wS5Vy — Chingyduster (@ChingyDuster) August 27, 2021

Me, getting my hopes up for McPizza. pic.twitter.com/O6zBVNrUkv — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) August 27, 2021

my wife is coming back to me?! — Ah yes, the Leafs. (@LeafsAllDayy) August 27, 2021