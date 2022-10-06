Canada loves Kraft Dinner… but who loves it the most?

Time2Play recently conducted a survey across Canada to see which provinces and territories consume the most Kraft Dinner.

The site surveyed 1,000 Canadian households to find out how many singular boxes of the cheesy goodness they ate in a month and the results are in.

So which Canadian province consumes the most? Prince Edward Island came out on top, eating four boxes of the household staple every single month. Adding up to 52 boxes a year, that’s a lot of KD!

There are plenty of fun facts to discover about KD, and knowing which province eats it the most, and how much, is another super interesting one.

It turns out the Maritimes like their KD, with Newfoundland and Labrador coming in second place averaging 3.62 boxes per month.

Alberta came in third averaging 3.47 boxes per month, followed by Quebec (3.12), Manitoba (3.04), Nova Scotia (3.0), Ontario (2.98), New Brunswick (2.66), and BC (2.60).

Saskatchewan appears to eat the least amount of Kraft Dinner with a 2.53 average, while the three Canadian territories had insufficient data.

These numbers mean that when considering every Canadian household, we eat 3.15 boxes a month on average. The average Canadian household spends about $7.26 a month on KD.

So congratulations to PEI! And now every other province knows what kind of numbers they have to put up to take the crown away.

Time2Play is a popular gambling website based out of Ontario.