McDavid injured on first shift of tonight’s Oilers game

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffered an apparent injury in the first period of Monday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After starting the game for the Oilers, McDavid quickly found a chance to burn down the right side of the ice but was quickly tripped up by Blue Jackets defender Ivan Provorov. No penalty was called on the play, and McDavid appeared no worse for wear getting up.

However, as he skated up the ice, he favoured his leg and peeled off. He went down the tunnel, and the team announced that he would not be returning.

Connor McDavid will NOT return tonight after suffering what is believed to be a lower body injury from this play. pic.twitter.com/runrwN0YtU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 28, 2024

Losing McDavid early in the season, especially when the team has gotten off to such a slow start, is obviously a big blow for the Oilers. Edmonton quickly found themselves in a large hole directly after their captain left the game as Columbus built a 3-0 lead in the first period.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, it doesn’t appear the injury is too serious.

Early word out of Columbus is that it’s nothing too serious with McDavid at this point. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 29, 2024

McDavid missed six games last season due to injuries.