McDavid injured on first shift of tonight’s Oilers game

Preston Hodgkinson
Oct 28 2024, 11:43 pm
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid suffered an apparent injury in the first period of Monday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After starting the game for the Oilers, McDavid quickly found a chance to burn down the right side of the ice but was quickly tripped up by Blue Jackets defender Ivan Provorov. No penalty was called on the play, and McDavid appeared no worse for wear getting up.

However, as he skated up the ice, he favoured his leg and peeled off. He went down the tunnel, and the team announced that he would not be returning.

Losing McDavid early in the season, especially when the team has gotten off to such a slow start, is obviously a big blow for the Oilers. Edmonton quickly found themselves in a large hole directly after their captain left the game as Columbus built a 3-0 lead in the first period.

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, it doesn’t appear the injury is too serious.

McDavid missed six games last season due to injuries.

