Oilers reporter Gene Principe did hilarious German bit with Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend, and Sportsnet reporter Gene Principe tried his best to make it special.

While he certainly delivered on the ice, notching the OT winner in a 3-2 OT victory over the Detroit Red Wings, he also had a memorable moment after the game that featured the iconic Principe attempting to wish the Oilers superstar a happy birthday in German.

The seasoned Oilers beat reporter may have family roots in Italy, but for this bit he tried his hand at the German language, wishing Draisaitl a happy birthday in his native language… or at least trying his best.

All Draisaitl could do was crack a smile and hand Principe some pity.

“Close enough,” Draisaitl said after Gene’s valiant attempt.

Principe also gifted Draisaitl two cupcakes, one for each of his goals on the night, but it seems like that may not have fit with his current diet plan, so he gave them away as he walked back to the room. OilersTV reporter Tony Brar confessed to Daily Hive that he did indeed eat the cupcakes.

“Those cupcakes had no chance,” Brar told Daily Hive.

This may not have been Principe’s best moment of the night. Before the game, the iconic reporter gave audiences watching at home quite a performance of “Happy Birthday” in German.

It was a sight to behold, for sure.

“I hope Leon doesn’t hear that,” Principe said at the end of the song.

.@GenePrincipe sings a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" for Leon Draisaitl 🎂🇩🇪 Watch Oilers vs. Red Wings LIVE on Sportsnet 📺 pic.twitter.com/3Zil17WXbl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2024

Oilers fans will be able to file last night as yet another memorable moment among many during Principe’s long tenure covering the team. It surely won’t be the last time Principe brings a smile to viewers and Oilers players this season.