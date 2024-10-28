Draisaitl praises Ekholm for amazing pass on Oilers OT winner

Leon Draisaitl celebrated his 29th birthday in style as he helped the Edmonton Oilers net a 3-2 OT victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

It was a night full of ups and downs, but the German superstar was at his birthday best, notching the team’s first goal of the game and then finishing things off by tapping home an OT winner off a brilliant pass from Mattias Ekholm.

“Very rarely I’ve gotten a better one or an easier tap-in than that one,” Draisaitl said of Ekholm’s feed. “That was all-world, just an amazing player.”

THE BIRTHDAY BOY GETS IT DONE IN OVERTIME! 🎂 Leon Draisaitl scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner in the Motor City. pic.twitter.com/6wyTxV3iFV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2024

The Oilers have been having some trouble getting some puck luck this season, but that seemed to break for Draisaitl tonight. While the OT winner was courtesy of Ekholm finding him on the back door, his first of the night was a fortunate bounce off Red Wings defender Olli Maata.

It’s precisely the way Draisaitl wanted to celebrate turning 29, which coincidentally matches the number on his jersey.

“All-around great night, great win for us,” Draisaitl said with a smile. “Always nice to come back in a game like that.. start the road trip off right.”

Leon Draisaitl is gifted with a goal on his birthday! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/YJPpTaDKCs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 27, 2024

If those two goals weren’t enough, he also set up Evan Bouchard for a third-period equalizer to send the game OT in the first place.

A BOUCH BOMB TO TIE THE GAME! 💣 pic.twitter.com/18byZrLjjU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 28, 2024

Draisaitl now has six goals and 10 points through the first nine games of the season. That is tied with Connor McDavid for the team lead.

“He was unreal, I don’t know where to start with him,” goaltender Calvin Pickard said of Draisaitl’s birthday performance. “He was all over pucks, finding guys, shooting the puck, got rewarded for it, he deserved it.”

Pickard let in a few questionable goals but had a fairly solid effort. He was the difference in the first period, where the Red Wings outshot the Oilers 13-5 and only came away with a 1-0 lead. Pickard ended the night stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced and a .923 save percentage.

Edmonton now has two straight wins and has climbed back up to a 4-4-1 record on the season. There will be no time to dwell on the victory as the team is back in action tonight night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.