McDavid closing in on outrageous Gretzky playoff record

Connor McDavid continued to show the world why he is the best player on the planet with a pair of electrifying performances in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Edmonton Oilers captain has been torching the Florida Panthers over the last two games, tallying two four-point nights to help force this series to a Game 6 in Edmonton on Friday night.

He has already broken one of Wayne Gretzky’s playoff records, becoming the only player in NHL history to record 32 or more assists in a single postseason, and he is closing in on an even more prestigious record held by The Great One.

If this series goes to seven games, McDavid might wind up being the record-holder for most points scored in a single playoff run.

After picking up eight points in his last two games, McDavid is now sitting at 42 points. That is five back of Wayne Gretzky's record of 47 points in a single playoff run set back in 1984-85. If the #Oilers push this thing to Game 7, that record could absolutely change hands. — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) June 19, 2024

As it stands, McDavid’s 42 points rank fourth all-time in NHL history behind two Gretzky marks and Mario Lemieux. Only three points separates the Oilers captain from overtaking Lemieux for second all-time.

It’s also notable that McDavid’s eight points in Games 4 and 5 against the Panthers broke the record for most points scored throughout two Stanley Cup Final games.

The Oilers, as a whole, became the first team to win a Game 5 on the road in the final after falling down 3-0 to start the series.

McDavid isn’t the only member of the Oilers who has been re-writing the NHL record book during this playoff run. Evan Bouchard broke Paul Coffey’s record for most assists by a defenceman in a single playoff run last night, notching three to bring him up to 26.

There is, however, one piece of history that the Oilers will want above all else. Only the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs have pulled off a reverse sweep to win the Stanley Cup. None of these other records will matter if the Oilers can accomplish that.

We’ll see if McDavid can continue his greatness when Game 6 goes in Edmonton on Friday night.