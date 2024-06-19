Oilers Stanley Cup Final ticket prices for Game 6 are out of control

The Edmonton Oilers have forced one last Stanley Cup Final game to be played at Rogers Place this Friday, and tickets to get in are going for a small fortune.

By defeating the Florida Panthers by a score of 5-3 in Game 5 last night, the Stanley Cup will now be forced to take a long flight back to Edmonton for Game 6. If the Oilers can pull out the win, the last game on the NHL schedule, Game 7, will take place back in Florida.

With this being the last opportunity for fans to cheer on their team, the atmosphere around the arena is expected to be as electric as ever. Re-sellers seem to understand the hype around the game, as prices to get into Game 6 have spiralled out of control.

If you wanna get into Game 6 at Rogers Place this Friday, you're gonna need to fork over a small fortune. The cheapest ticket prices on Ticketmaster right now are showing $2000 for seats in the upper bowl. I've seen prices as high as $8000 being listed by re-sellers.#Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) June 19, 2024

If you want to nab the cheapest tickets currently available on Ticketmaster, it is still going to cost you $2,000 for seats in the upper bowl. That price rises to just over $2,500 for the cheapest seats in the lower bowl.

It’s quite the price tag.

On the opposite spectrum, some re-sellers have jacked up the prices well above those marks. Ticketmaster currently has some tickets listed for up to $9,000, with some coming dangerously close to $10,000.

If getting into the arena is a bit too rich for your blood, you will have plenty of free ways to support the Oilers during their final game on home ice this season. The Oilers Tailgate Party in the Ice District Plaza and the Fan Park right beside Rogers Place are both free to attend and will give you the atmosphere of celebrating with a crowd of Oilers fans.

It’s suggested that you get to both of these areas well before the game to avoid lines and get in before they reach capacity.

No matter what your plans are for Friday, it is sure to be one of the most exciting times to be an Oilers fan.