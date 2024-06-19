SportsHockeyOilers

Bouchard joins elite company with big performance in Oilers' Game 5 win

Colton Pankiw
Jun 19 2024, 3:59 pm
If not for the absolute brilliance of Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard may be the Edmonton Oilers’ favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Last year’s playoffs served as Bouchard’s coming out party, as the now 24-year-old had 17 points in just 12 outings. He followed that up with 82 points in 81 regular season games and has been even better in the postseason.

Bouchard wound up with three assists in last night’s Game 5 win over the Florida Panthers, which gives him 32 points. By doing so, he has become just the fourth defenceman in NHL history to hit the 30-point mark in a single playoff year, joining Al MacInnis (31), Brian Leetch (34), and Paul Coffey (37).

Of Bouchard’s 32 points, 26 are assists, which set a record for the most helpers by a defenceman in the playoffs. The prior record had been held by Paul Coffey, who had 25 during the Oilers run in 1985.

Should the Oilers force a Game 7, it is possible that Bouchard ties Coffey’s record for 37 points, if not surpasses it. The numbers he is producing right now are simply unfathomable and are a big reason the Oilers are in the position they are in. He’ll hope to continue this run in Game 6, which is set to get underway at 6 pm MT on Friday night.

