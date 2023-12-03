McDavid gets fancy with fiancee Lauren at Canada Walk of Fame induction

Connor McDavid was looking as dapper as can be with his fiancee, Lauren Kyle, this weekend.

Hockey’s most high-profile couple was in the spotlight on Saturday night as McDavid was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was dressed to the nines, sporting a sharp black and white tuxedo complete with a bowtie and what appears to be an expensive Rolex watch.

Lauren was also stunning with a flowing red dress to accompany her superstar husband-to-be. The two had been dating for several years before McDavid popped the question over the summer.

The ceremony took place in Toronto and is the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the 26-year-old. So far, he has also managed to win three Hart Trophies awarded to the NHL’s MVP each season, as well as four Ted Lindsay Awards for the best player voted by fellow NHL players.

The fact that he was able to secure a spot on the Canadian Walk of Fame before his 30th birthday should not come as a surprise.

At the event, the couple continued to turn heads as they rubbed shoulders with some of Canada’s most iconic entertainers.

Other inductees this year included pop star Avril Lavigne, comedian Rick Mercer, and legacy rock bands such as Trooper, Loverboy, and Chilliwack.

Congratulations to The Captain on his induction into Canada’s Walk Of Fame 🫡 📷 @CWOFame pic.twitter.com/rYTiUSPYh9 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 3, 2023

The Canadian Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. It was first started in 1998 as a way to honour and recognize Canada’s brightest stars in every discipline from sport and entertainment to science and technology.

People inducted into the Walk of Fame are awarded stars that are put on display for the public to see in downtown Toronto.

McDavid joins a long list of Canadian hockey legends already on the Walk of Fame including Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, and Mario Lemieux.