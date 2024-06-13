Connor McDavid has officially ditched his lucky grey suit in favour of a menacing all-black set-up ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

This marks the first time in five games that the Edmonton Oilers captain has changed up his pre-game look. The previous grey suit saw the Oilers defeat the Dallas Stars in Games 4, 5, and 6 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. That suit returned for the first two games of the Final but has not been able to bring its lucky charm, as Edmonton lost both games to the Florida Panthers.

McDavid’s new look does a great job of striking fear into the hearts of his opponents and is very John Wick-esque.

Connor McDavid showed up to Game 3 in an all-black suit 👀 pic.twitter.com/QmdmvzhWXa — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2024

This seems to confirm that McDavid was practicing some sort of superstition regarding his pre-game looks. When Daily Hive asked McDavid about his suit choices following Game 6 against the Stars, he opted to let the media speculate.

Oilers fans on social media love the captain’s new look.

Dark side McDavid coming out tonight. — Chris Doetsch (@LLSportsCards) June 13, 2024

Elite look — CJ (@FearHarden_) June 13, 2024

Mcdavid villain era begins tonight — Hugh Jass (@ChufaK2999) June 13, 2024

Attending the funeral of Sergei Bobrovsky tonight — Josh (@notjoshlowe) June 13, 2024

Edmonton is very much in a do-or-die situation tonight. A loss would put the Oilers in an almost insurmountable 3-0 hole in their series against the Panthers. A win tonight would allow them to potentially tie the series headed back to Florida.

We’ll see if McDavid’s new look can propel his team back into this series. If it does, there is a good bet we see this suit for Game 4 on Saturday night as well.