The Edmonton Oilers are in the Stanley Cup Final, a once-in-a-generation occurrence for many fans who have waited 18 years for the team to return to hockey’s biggest stage.

But if you’re looking to get your hands on a bit of Stanley Cup Final merch, it will also come with a price that’s likely a bit juiced up for the occasion.

We took a trip down to the Oilers Authentics Official Team Store, located in the Ice District directly adjacent to Rogers Place. The prices for team merch are the same in-person and online, where the specialty gear can be purchased if you’re not willing or able to make the trip to the arena.

Oilers “Locker Room” hoodies: $139.99

One of the most expensive non-jersey items up for grabs, the official hoodie that the players were also issued is going for a price tag of nearly $140.

Not to sound like a “back in my day” crank, but we remember a time in our lives when seeing a hoodie over $39.99 seemed like a lot.

Oilers polo shirts: $120.99

There’s a golf course joke here that we’ll resist making, although we can’t promise others won’t.

Oilers “Locker Room” T-shirts: $94.99

Other Stanley Cup Final T-shirts: $54.99

If you don’t want to spend over $100 after taxes on the Locker Room T-shirts, most other Oilers Stanley Cup Final shirts are retailing at $54.99

Stanley Cup Final pucks: $20.24

The puck wins the award for the price that’s most likely to go up one cent for next year’s final.

For a complete look at Oilers merch, you can check out the rest of the team store’s prices here.