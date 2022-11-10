Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A stunning Christmas tree will illuminate McArthurGlen as the outlet mall’s Sparkle Brighter event returns for its eighth year this November.

The popular shopping destination is lighting up its 52-foot-tall Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 16. The tree stands as one of the tallest in Metro Vancouver.

MacArthur Glen will be decked out in delightful holiday decorations, with guests enjoying live entertainment and family-friendly activities during the annual event.

The lineup of holiday-themed performances at the main stage in the luxury piazza includes the Olin Brix Duo, Vancouver Pops Choir and The Showstoppers. Rumour has it that Santa Claus will be making a special appearance too.

For anyone looking to do some early holiday shopping, a number of brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo, and Adidas, will offer special deals throughout the night.

Visitors will want to take photos with the giant toy soldiers and then visit the Walk of Trees display with festively decorated trees by students from Vancouver Career College, Little Flower Academy and McNeely Elementary School.

For the little ones, they can write a letter to Santa and then check out the Children’s Winter Wonderland play area with a life-size walk-through holiday light tunnel. And, of course, there will be festive treats available!

When: November 16, 2022

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road

Admission: Free