EventsChristmasShopping

Shine bright with this 52-foot Christmas tree lighting at McArthurGlen Outlet

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 10 2022, 11:10 pm
Shine bright with this 52-foot Christmas tree lighting at McArthurGlen Outlet
Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen (Brandon Artis Photography)
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Vancouver Etsy Co Holiday Market

Sat, November 12, 11:00am

Vancouver Etsy Co Holiday Market
Studio 58 Presents: Metamorphoses

Thu, November 17, 8:00pm

Studio 58 Presents: Metamorphoses
HYCROFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Fri, November 18, 10:00am

HYCROFT FOR THE HOLIDAYS
The Big Elf Run

Sat, December 10, 12:00pm

The Big Elf Run
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A stunning Christmas tree will illuminate McArthurGlen as the outlet mall’s Sparkle Brighter event returns for its eighth year this November.

The popular shopping destination is lighting up its 52-foot-tall Christmas tree on Wednesday, November 16. The tree stands as one of the tallest in Metro Vancouver.

MacArthur Glen will be decked out in delightful holiday decorations, with guests enjoying live entertainment and family-friendly activities during the annual event.

Tree lighting

Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen/Submitted

The lineup of holiday-themed performances at the main stage in the luxury piazza includes the Olin Brix Duo, Vancouver Pops Choir and The Showstoppers. Rumour has it that Santa Claus will be making a special appearance too.

Holiday decorations

Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen/Submitted

For anyone looking to do some early holiday shopping, a number of brands, including Tommy Hilfiger, Jimmy Choo, and Adidas, will offer special deals throughout the night.

Visitors will want to take photos with the giant toy soldiers and then visit the Walk of Trees display with festively decorated trees by students from Vancouver Career College, Little Flower Academy and McNeely Elementary School.

Holiday gift

Sparkle Brighter at McArthurGlen/Submitted

For the little ones, they can write a letter to Santa and then check out the Children’s Winter Wonderland play area with a life-size walk-through holiday light tunnel. And, of course, there will be festive treats available!

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Aiport “Sparkle Brighter”

When: November 16, 2022
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road
Admission: Free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Shopping
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.