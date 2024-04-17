Underwater divers in the Fraser River have made a bizarre discovery: they have uncovered multiple stolen vehicles in one area of the murky depths, and at least one of them is believed to have been submerged for at least a decade.

They began looking in that spot after a running vehicle was spotted driving into the river just after midnight on April 6, sparking a police investigation.

The Coquitlam RCMP responded to the crash near the boat launch at Maquabeak Park, and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team went down to check if the driver was inside. They were not in the driver’s seat, but what they found was a surprise.

Several vehicles, including a school bus and at least three cars that had been there for “some time,” were also at the bottom of the river, hidden by poor conditions and the river’s metres-deep depth.

One of them, a black 2000 Honda Civic, was reported stolen in 2010. Another vehicle found was a 2004 Mazda, also stolen.

It’s the hottest spot in town to ditch a vehicle, apparently.