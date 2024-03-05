NewsCrime

Metro Vancouver man launched car into ocean for livestream stunt: police

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 5 2024, 8:57 pm
Metro Vancouver man launched car into ocean for livestream stunt: police
@PortMoodyPD

Police in Metro Vancouver say a man was arrested Monday night in connection with a livestream stunt where he drove a car into Burrard Inlet.

Port Moody Police say the man was apparently being paid to drive from Rocky Point boat launch into the water.

Officers responded on March 4 around 10 pm to find a vehicle “fully submerged in the ocean.” They arrested the driver nearby, and criminal charges of mischief and dangerous driving are being considered.

Tow operators tried to remove the vehicle from the water, but couldn’t get it out. It’s still in the inlet and the boat launch is partially closed.

Police ask anyone with additional information about what happened to get in touch at 604-461-3456.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop