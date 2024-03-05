Metro Vancouver man launched car into ocean for livestream stunt: police

Police in Metro Vancouver say a man was arrested Monday night in connection with a livestream stunt where he drove a car into Burrard Inlet.

Port Moody Police say the man was apparently being paid to drive from Rocky Point boat launch into the water.

Vehicle driven into Burrard Inlet after bizarre incident last night. Read the release here: https://t.co/tWJVyUaAw8 pic.twitter.com/qQA43hq7Fc — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) March 5, 2024

Officers responded on March 4 around 10 pm to find a vehicle “fully submerged in the ocean.” They arrested the driver nearby, and criminal charges of mischief and dangerous driving are being considered.

Tow operators tried to remove the vehicle from the water, but couldn’t get it out. It’s still in the inlet and the boat launch is partially closed.

Police ask anyone with additional information about what happened to get in touch at 604-461-3456.