Canada has already smashed the Olympic women’s hockey goals record

Team Canada has made Olympic hockey history and the tournament’s not even over yet.

With 54 goals so far in the women’s hockey tournament, Canada has already broken its own goal-scoring record.

Canada has scored at least four goals in every game the women’s team has played, and has reached double digits in blowouts of Finland (11-1), Sweden (11-0), and Switzerland twice (12-1 and 10-3). Other wins were scored against the Russian Olympic Committee (6-1) and USA (4-2).

The previous Olympic goal-scoring record was 48, set by Canada at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics. Nobody has filled the net more than Brianne Jenner, who tied the all-time record with nine goals, set by Canada’s Meghan Agosta and Switzerland’s Stephanie Marty in 2010.

Canada’s Sarah Fillier is second in the tournament in goals, with eight. Jamie Lee Rattray (5), Erin Ambrose (4), Sarah Nurse (4), Marie-Philip Poulin (4), Laura Stacey (4), and Blayre Turnbull (4) are also among the tournament goal-scoring leaders.

The record won’t mean much unless Canada wins gold against arch-rivals Team USA.

The Americans haven’t come close to Canada’s scoring output in Beijing. With 28 goals so far in the Olympic tournament, the US has had reasonably close score-lines in its games against Czechia (4-1) and Finland twice (5-2 and 4-1).

For the sixth time in seven Winter Olympics, the gold medal game will be played between Canada and the United States. You can catch the action on Wednesday night in Canada on CBC at 11:10 pm ET/8:10 pm PT.